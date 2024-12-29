Fourteen hurt in Sehwan clash

DADU - Fourteen people suffered wounds when rival groups of Pararo community armed with sticks and iron rods clashed with each other over a land dispute in Kachi Abadi area, Sehwan town. Sources said that disagreement over exchange of land led to a violent altercation and soon spiraled into a full scale clash in which the fighting groups freely used iron rods and sticks. Six people on one side and eight on the other suffered injuries, they said. The wounded identified as Yar Mohammad, Roshan, Wazir, Haji Lalo, Asghar, Mohammad, Munir, Qadir, Imam Ali, Niaz, Mohammad Ramzan, Sadaqat, Abdul Sattar, and Kurban Ali were brought to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, where they were provide emergency treatment.

Police registered an initial report on the incident and further investigation was under way.