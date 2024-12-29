Fragile Harmony

The sit-ins in Karachi against the tragic killings in Parachinar serve as a stark reminder of the deep fissures in our society and the urgent need for sustainable reconciliation. The reported progress in achieving demilitarisation and a semblance of dialogue between the warring sides is a commendable step in the right direction. However, these measures address only the surface of a far more entrenched problem.

The scars left by such incidents are deeper than the headlines. The Shia community, in particular, has borne the brunt of targeted violence and systemic neglect, and this tragedy is a grim continuation of that suffering. Rebuilding trust within affected communities requires more than assurances; it demands tangible action from the state.

A long-term solution necessitates that the state rises above partisan affiliations and plays its role as an impartial arbitrator. It must be seen as actively fostering dialogue, ensuring justice, and safeguarding the rights and lives of all citizens. The perception of a disinterested or complicit state only worsens communal tensions and emboldens extremist elements.

While Karachi’s blocked roads and disrupted lives are immediate concerns, they are symptoms of the larger problem. Until the state addresses the root causes of such unrest—systemic discrimination, unchecked violence, and an absence of justice—these incidents will remain recurring chapters in our national story.

To prevent future tragedies, Pakistan must commit to creating an environment where every citizen feels secure, regardless of sect or creed. This is not just a matter of maintaining law and order; it is about upholding the very principles of equality and justice on which this country was founded. The road to reconciliation is long, but it must start with visible, credible steps from the state to heal the fractures within its society.