Sunday, December 29, 2024
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Haji Mirza Khan

December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of of Haji Mirza Khan, the father of Adil Safi, the President of the Peoples Youth Organization Peshawar.

In his message, the Governor extended his condolences to Adil Safi and other family members, offering them prayers for patience and strength during this difficult time. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

