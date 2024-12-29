Govt committed to improving agriculture sector: FM Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has highlighted the government's commitment to bring improvement in the agricultural sector as it is a backbone of the economy and a key driver of economic growth.

In a media talk in Kamalia today, he outlined several initiatives aimed at revitalizing Pakistan's economy, with a particular focus on the agricultural sector and its stakeholders.

The Minister said the government plans to provide agricultural loans to farmers through banks to enable them to improve their yields.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also underscored the need to privatize critical sectors to stimulate growth and reduce the financial burden on the government.

He emphasized that no class or sector should remain outside the scope of direct taxation as countries run on taxes.