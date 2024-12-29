Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt committed to improving agriculture sector: FM Aurangzeb

Govt committed to improving agriculture sector: FM Aurangzeb
Web Desk
3:31 PM | December 29, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has highlighted the government's commitment to bring improvement in the agricultural sector as it is a backbone of the economy and a key driver of economic growth.

In a media talk in Kamalia today, he outlined several initiatives aimed at revitalizing Pakistan's economy, with a particular focus on the agricultural sector and its stakeholders.

The Minister said the government plans to provide agricultural loans to farmers through banks to enable them to improve their yields.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also underscored the need to privatize critical sectors to stimulate growth and reduce the financial burden on the government.

He emphasized that no class or sector should remain outside the scope of direct taxation as countries run on taxes.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024