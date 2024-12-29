Govt-PTI talks must take place despite bitterness: NA Speaker

Defence minister calls PTI govt a black chapter in country’s history. All three political parties are victim of remote control politics: Kh Saad. Govt to make negotiation process with PTI successful: Rana Sana.

LAHORE - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while paying tribute to the late Khawaja Muhammad Rafique said on Saturday that he was brave and seasoned politician.Speaking at the seminar held here at a local hotel to mark 52nd death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, he said that dialogue is the only way to move forward in politics, adding that the PML-N had always supported dialogue process.

Khawaja Asif said, “If we look at past few years, it is PML-N which made efforts for dialogue.” He said it was evident from history that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was not sincere with anyone. The minister termed tenure of PTI government a black chapter in the country’s history. He said that in the past, there had been differences between the PPP and the PML-N but Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto signed the charter of democracy very sincerely.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that security forces are protectors of the country’s boundaries. He said that a lot of sacrifices were rendered in operation Zarb-e-Azb and operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and with the grace of Allah Almighty, efforts to curb terrorism yielded positive results. He said that on May 9, protests were held at military installations and an effort was made to weaken Pakistan. He said that the opposition was not stopped from speaking on the floor of National Assembly.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suggested the government and the Opposition to finalise a Charter of Economy during ongoing talks for prosperity of the country. He said the issue of terrorism should also be discussed during the talks. The Speaker National Assembly paid rich homage to the sacrifices being rendered by security forces during the war against terrorism. Ayaz Sadiq said that the negotiations must take place despite the bitterness. He said that he asked the prime minister to form a government committee after contacting the opposition. “My role is to facilitate the dialogue which should be conducted by both the committees,” said the NA speaker.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N saved the country from default, adding that political solutions could be derived only through dialogue. He said that in politics national interests should be a priority, adding that political sacrifices play vital role for ensuring stability in the country. He said that false cases were made against the PML-N during the PTI government. Rana Sanaullah said intolerant attitude was very harmful for the country.

Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said dialogue should be unconditional, adding that despite criticism there should be seriousness in dialogue. He said, “We are worried about situation in Parachinar and Balochistan, but seriousness of provincial government is missing there.”

Senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich and others also spoke. All speakers paid glowing tribute to the late Khawaja Muhammad Rafique for his services in the field of politics.

Rana Sanaullah Khan also expressed the government’s resolve to make negotiation process with Opposition successful. He said attitude of some political parties has been changed after failed protest on November 26 this year. The Advisor said national issues can only be resolved through talks.

He said PML-N saved the country from default, even by suffering political setback. PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the country is in a state of internal conflict, blaming PTI founder, former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for the problems. Saad Rafique expressed hope for the government-opposition talks, saying: “The talks will be serious and there will be a way out,” he hoped. Rafique said that unfortunately, all three political parties are a victim of “remote control politics”, adding that many people will become irrelevant if the situation persists.