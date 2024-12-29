Gujranwala set for major beautification efforts

GUJRANWALA - A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed, was held to review the progress of ongoing and new projects aimed at beautifying Gujranwala. According to DC office, the meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shabbir Hussain Butt, Assistant Commissioner City Iqra Mubeen, and representatives from the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Municipal Corporation, District Council and Forest Department. The projects discussed during the meeting are part of the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to transform Gujranwala into a model city. Gujranwala to undergo major transformation with restoration of green belts, park development, model rehri bazaar, traffic management, food street, floating restaurant, tree plantation, and zero waste city initiatives.