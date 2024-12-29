Heavy losses on Afghan side after Taliban attack Pak border posts

Security Forces successfully foil multiple infiltration attempts by Khawarij, Taliban at Pak-Afghan border. Three Pak Army soldiers sustained injuries during exchange of fire. Pakistan’s Armed Forces taking measures to secure western borders.

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces successfully foiled multiple infiltration attempts by Khawarij terrorists and Afghan Taliban at Pakistan-Afghanistan border. “On the night of December 27 and 28, a group of 20 to 25 Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists attempted to cross into Pakistan from two locations in Kurram and North Waziristan by using Afghan Taliban border posts. However, Pakistani security forces acted promptly and foiled their infiltration attempt sources said.

The terrorists again attempted to enter into Pakistan in wee hour of Saturday by using the Afghan Taliban border posts and upon their failure resorted to unprovoked firing with heavy weapons on Pakistani border posts, they said.

In retaliation, Pakistan’s security forces swiftly responded back with full force. The sources confirmed heavy losses on the Afghan side, with casualties of over 15 terrorists and Afghan Taliban fighters and several others injured.

Due to the effective prompt action and shelling, Afghan Taliban forces fled while abandoning their six posts, the sources said. No fatalities were reported among Pakistani security personnel, while three soldiers sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The sources said that Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil for anti-Pakistan activities. However, the Afghan Taliban allegedly continued to support these elements instead of suppressing them. The terrorists operate freely within Afghanistan, carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan, the sources said. Pakistani security forces are fully capable of giving a decisive response to any act of aggression.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Armed Forces are taking several initiatives to further enhance the security management at country’s western borders. Under the Western Border Management regime, 98% of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border work has been completed, and 91% of the Pakistan-Iran Border work is finished, covering a total of 3,217 Kilometers.

To prevent the movement of terrorists along the western border, ninety two percent of the forts along the Pakistan-Afghan Border and forty percent of the forts on the Pakistan-Iran Border have been completed.

Likewise, the fencing work covering 3,100 kilometers of the Western Border has been completed.

The completion of the fencing will significantly strengthen national security.

Additionally, 72% of the tribal areas have been cleared of mines, and unexploded ordnance has been recovered.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, at least five people were killed and three injured in a border clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Afghan Defence Ministry confirmed the clash in a statement posted on X, claiming that its forces conducted attacks inside Pakistani territory targeting “miscreants’ hideouts”.

“Several points beyond the ‘assumptive lines’ (Afghanistan-Pakistan border) where the attacks in Afghanistan were organised and coordinated from wicked elements’ hideaways, centres, and supporters were targeted in retaliation from the southern side of the country,” the ministry said.

However, the ministry did not explain “miscreants” or provide additional information about the casualties and locations targeted within Pakistani territory.

According to Kabul-based local Tolo News, Pakistani forces fired a mortar shell in the Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, killing at least five people and injuring three. The latest Afghan Defence Ministry claim comes after Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday confirmed that its forces carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan, killing terrorists. The interim Taliban administration in Kabul on Tuesday night claimed that the Pakistani military carried out air strikes, the second such cross-border action by Islamabad since March, in the Barmal district of eastern Paktika province.