If talks fail, govt will be responsible, says PTI

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa was the major proponent of peace talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and singling out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in this connection was wrong.

Addressing a joint press conference along with other senior PTI leaders, Omar said negotiations with the proscribed TTP were proposed by former army chief General (retd) Bajwa during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

“General Bajwa had said every issue could be resolved through dialogue. It was not PTI’s decision,” he said. The opposition leader was responding to the other day presser of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in which he said then government of prime minister Imran Khan was the sole advocate of holding talks with the outlawed TTP and resettling its militants in the county. He further said Pakistan was facing negative consequences of this wrong decision. The opposition leader said then government led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after PTI was ousted from power in April 2022, had officially said they were holding talks with the TTP.

He criticised the federal government for its inability to curb fuel smuggling along the Afghan border and questioned, “Who is responsible for this massive smuggling?”

Omar Ayub emphasised that such revelations being widely covered by the media could not be hidden. “We live in the era of the internet. Information will find its way out, despite efforts to suppress it,” he contended.

He accused the federal government of financially neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and said the province has not received Rs 1,500 billion owed to it. He claimed KP had contributed Rs 3.3 billion to its health card scheme, while Islamabad contributed nothing substantial in return.

About violent incidents of May 9 and November 26, he reiterated the demand for the establishment of a judicial commission to hold a fair probe to “unearth the facts.”

He said the military courts were not the answer to the issue. Judicial officers in such courts are handed over a single sheet of paper to read from to sentence the individuals, the opposition leader in the NA said, claiming the convictions of detainees, including PTI activist Hassan Niazi, by military courts would ultimately be overturned by high courts.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate and PTI senior leader Syed Shibli Faraz speaking on the occasion said the solution to every problem rested with negotiations, clarifying the party founder Imran Khan was not seeking any relief for himself in the talks.

He said the party supremo Khan was in jail for his principled stand and the people and insisted that holding protests was their constitutional right.

“The impression that the PTI founder is seeking any relief for himself in the talks is wrong,” he said.

He said whatever negotiations would be held by the PTI, would be on the release of political prisoners.

Senator Shibli further said if talks failed, the incumbent government would be responsible.

PTI senior lawyer Babar Awan said military courts could not sentence any civilian under the constitution of Pakistan. He added that all trials by military courts were above the constitution.