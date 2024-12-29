IGP Punjab orders tight security on New Year’s Eve

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have completed the security plan to ensure law and order and maintain peace across the province. IG Punjab has ordered increased security across Lahore and the province on New Year’s Eve.

A Punjab Police spokesman stated that on New Year’s Night, 395 Inspectors, 1,125 Sub-Inspectors, 2,060 ASIs, 1,310 Head Constables, and 18,759 constables and other personnel will perform security duties. Over 5,000 officers and personnel will be assigned security duties in Lahore. In Lahore and across the province, all activities will be monitored with the help of Safe City and CCTV cameras. IG Punjab has instructed the police to remain on high alert and maintain a strict watch on anti-national elements, emphasizing that no tolerance will be shown for one-wheeling, aerial firing, or mischief. Miscreants who harass women and citizens will be detained. IG Punjab also directed the supervisory officers to ensure coordinated traffic arrangements on New Year’s Night. He instructed the Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, and PHP teams to increase patrolling on roads and highways. Search and sweep operations will continue regularly across Lahore and all cities. Surety bonds will be obtained from last year’s convicted one-wheelers and those involved in aerial firing. He further mentioned that the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs should personally supervise all arrangements to maintain peace and order. The CTO Lahore and all District Traffic Officers should deploy additional staff to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. IG Punjab instructed citizens to report one-wheeling, the display of weapons, and firing to the 15 helpline.