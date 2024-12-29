Improving Justice in Pakistan

As a practising lawyer in Sindh, I have witnessed firsthand the frustrations of litigants and the general public with the slow pace of our criminal justice system. Despite having a robust framework for criminal law, unnecessary adjournments and delays have become major hindrances to justice. The recent 2024 criminal law amendment bill, approved by the federal cabinet, is a welcome step towards addressing these concerns.

The amendment aims to curb delays by empowering courts to decide matters within a specified timeframe. Lower courts are now required to dispose of cases within a year, with the relevant High Court held accountable for any delays. This move is expected to instil a sense of urgency and accountability in the judicial process.

Another significant aspect of the amendment is the increased reliance on modern evidence, such as CCTV footage and mobile phone records. This will enable investigators to build stronger cases and bring the accused to justice more efficiently. Additionally, the amendment allows vulnerable witnesses, including women, children, and individuals with disabilities, to provide evidence at a location of their convenience.

While the amendment is a step in the right direction, its success hinges on the willingness of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to implement it effectively. As a lawyer, I have seen inexperienced prosecutors struggle to identify deficiencies in police reports due to a lack of expertise.

The road to justice is often long and arduous, but this amendment offers hope for a system that is more efficient and responsive to the needs of litigants. Moving forward, it is crucial to monitor the amendment’s implementation and make necessary adjustments to ensure justice is served promptly and effectively.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.