Interviews for district, deputy district education officers in Punjab conclude

LAHORE: - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the annual awards ceremony of a private school in Kasur as the chief guest. Addressing the audience, the Speaker commended the school administration's contributions to education andhighlighted the critical role of private institutions in supporting the government's efforts to advance education. He urged students to embrace hard work, integrity, and the pursuit of knowledge, emphasizing that today’s learners are the leaders of tomorrow. During his speech, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addressed several significant issues. He expressed concern over the suspension of the Punjab Education Foundation and called for its urgent reactivation. He also stressed the need to instil cleanliness awareness among children, advocating for the inclusion of a dedicated chapter on cleanliness in school curricula under the "Clean Punjab Program.

" Referring to the incidents of May 9, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan firmly stated that "unforgivable crimes cannot be masked under the pretense of negotiations." While supporting the concept of dialogue, he emphasized the importance of distinguishing between crime and politics. "There must be a clear distinction between crime and politics. If someone sets fire to a poor person's hut, they should not be granted 25 years of bail," said Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, emphasizing that those who attacked military institutions should not expect leniency. "Upholding the rule of law is non-negotiable," he asserted. He further remarked, "Those who once said 'Absolutely Not' are now seeking support from the US." The Speaker also distributed awards to high-achieving students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence. He praised the dedication of parents and teachers, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping students' success.