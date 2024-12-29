Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan to hold Gaza Million March in Islamabad today

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will organize the Gaza Million March in the capital today (Sunday), with preparations for the event finalized, according to the party’s Information Secretary, Qaiser Sharif.

The march, which will see the participation of women and children, will be led by Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. He is scheduled to address the gathering at 4 PM, where he will also outline the party’s future course of action.

Qaiser Sharif emphasized that the march reflects the solidarity of the Pakistani nation with the people of Gaza amid their ongoing struggles and hardships.

The event underscores Jamaat-e-Islami’s continued support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to raising awareness and advocacy on the issue.