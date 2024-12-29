When it comes to the High Courts, the ultimate positions are a lot more numerous (60 judges for the Lahore High Court) compared to the Supreme Court. Even if we go by the debatable assumption that senior judges are not the best judges, by a pure play of probability, there are more chances that judges from district and sessions courts lower in seniority would be promoted to the High Courts as they become seniors themselves. Additionally, these judges have already undergone a “seniority-cum-fitness” evaluation when they were elevated to their present positions from being civil judges or judicial magistrates. Above all, given the need to end the long-standing problem of lower court judges not being elevated, easing their appointment as High Court judges can provide a solid foundation.

On a more controversial note, if any judge among the 60 becomes lax in their work, the Chief Justice has the power to withhold their assignments. This fact would also be relevant at the second stage—that is, the importance of merit-only appointments at the Supreme Court level.

When it comes to the Supreme Court, the crucial factor is the number. The Supreme Court can have a maximum of 33 judges (per the new law, up from the former 17). This is coupled with the intensity of stakes. The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the most significant decisions. Now, given the cemented divide between constitutional and non-constitutional benches, there is little discretion left with the Chief Justice (or committee) to assign work to judges based on whether they deserve it or not. So, having the most senior judge regardless of merit may prove to be a problem with few workarounds.

In summary, seniority at the High Court level can and should be the rule, whereas merit at the level of Supreme Court appointments acts as the best step forward and a filter against any problems that accrue from seniority below. The purpose of this discussion is to provide a contrast with reality.

The JCP rules adopt the opposite position. They say that seniority “may be considered” when appointing High Court judges, while nominations for Supreme Court judges will only be from the “five most senior judges” of the High Court.

Seniority also highlights a different issue. If the past few months have been brimming with controversy, it was regarding the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The 26th amendment trounced seniority for the appointment of the Chief Justice. These rules tend to repeat the same when it comes to the appointment of the Chief Justice of High Courts, as they specify that the said nomination “shall be made from the three most senior judges”.

Seniority as the criterion for being Chief Justice is the most logical. The post of Chief Justice is an administrative role; it is not a scrutiny of judicial merit, nor a place to present oneself as the hallmark of legal excellence. Experience is the best bet when it comes to administration, leaving behind no reasonable ground on which one judge may be preferred over another.

That said, the quest for being Chief Justice has lost its worth, at least at the level of the Supreme Court, because rather than the Chief Justice being the administrative head, there is a committee of three senior judges that heads administration. Also, with separations between constitutional benches and ordinary benches and their distinct regulation, the Chief Justice has even less power.

This does not, however, take away from the principal critique offered above and the fact that seniority expiates controversy. Now, all the certainty that accompanied the maturation of this principle via landmark cases (Al-Jehad, Malik Asad Ali, and Supreme Court Bar Association) has been brushed aside, for the Supreme Court (26th amendment) and High Courts (these rules), and it has taken with it the legitimate expectancy of the senior-most judge to become the Chief Justice.

Besides these, there are some inclusions in the rules that should not have been there: the requirement to mention relatives in the legal profession; a separate and additional category for government lawyers to add their cases in the nomination forms; and mandatory reports of nominees from intelligence agencies.

There are also key exclusions. The much-commended suggestions by Women in Law to have application-based nominations have not been adopted, and the names can only be channelled through the members of the Commission. Then, as commented upon by Justice Shah, the rules contain no discussion about the constitutional benches. Though this was not a requirement because the 26th amendment leaves rule-making for the benches to themselves, Parliament still wields the ultimate power to make laws regarding the constitutional benches of both superior courts and ordinary benches of the Supreme Court in the form of the Practice and Procedure Act.

So, we remain as we always have—enmeshed in gossamer problems with weak or, at best, superficial solutions. It will take a more meticulous eye and a more surgical scrutiny to end our problems, including those with the rules. Can we persist? I cannot say. But should we persist? Yes, absolutely yes.

Ali Hassan

The writer is a law student at Lahore University of Management Sciences.