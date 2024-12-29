Justice Mansoor Ali Shah calls for establishment of new ‘Judicial Silk Road’

ISLAMABAD - Speaking at a consultative roundtable titled ‘A Holistic Assessment of Legislative Reform, Investment Protection, and Dispute Resolution under CPEC, co-organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and the Centre for Chinese Legal Studies at LUMS, Honourable justice Mansoor Ali Shah called for the establishment of a Judicial Silk Route between China and South Asia to strengthen legal collaboration and create effective dispute resolution mechanisms under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Justice Shah emphasized the significance of adopting advanced legal frameworks inspired by Chinese practices. He underscored the need to establish BRI commercial mediation centers and develop domestic commercial courts to facilitate investment protection and dispute settlement in Pakistan. He added that such measures would not only address Pakistan’s reliance on litigation but also make the country more investor-friendly.

Honourable Justice Jawad Hassan emphasized Pakistan’s legal and constitutional advancements supporting the implementation of CPEC, now approaching its third phase. He praised the formation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a crucial measure to boost investor confidence. Justice Hassan underscored the importance of arbitration and mediation in efficiently resolving legal challenges, especially in large-scale projects like CPEC.

He also commended Pakistan’s recent accession to the Singapore Convention on Mediation, describing it as a progressive step that reinforces the country’s commitment to alternative dispute resolution practices.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, highlighted concerns regarding the lack of institutional capacity to handle complex legal contracts for large-scale infrastructure projects.

He emphasized the urgent need to enhance Pakistan’s legal and institutional frameworks to eliminate ambiguities and ensure effective implementation of CPEC initiatives.

Dr. Sikander Ahmed Shah, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Chinese Legal Studies at LUMS, highlighted the need to build mutual trust and understanding between Pakistan and China. He noted that their partnership extends beyond infrastructure projects, symbolizing friendship and shared objectives. He asserted that the lasting nature of this relationship should underpin collaborative efforts to tackle legal and policy challenges, ensuring the partnership’s long-term success.

Mr. Khalid Taimoor Akram, Executive Director Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future, pointed out that Pakistan’s strategic location makes it a vital transit route for China and landlocked Central Asian states, however, he noted, the absence of a comprehensive legal framework to govern these projects effectively. Drawing attention to the region’s limited ADR facilities, with Kazakhstan hosting the only such center, Akram urged Pakistan to establish its own ADR mechanisms to address disputes efficiently. Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Barrister and Arbitrator, discussed international arbitration standards and the integration of ADR practices to meet the demands of cross-border investments. Ms. Riffat Inam Butt, Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, stressed judicial efficiency and policy alignment to facilitate investment security and sustainable growth.

Other notable contributions included Mr. Aziz Qazi, Advocate Supreme Court and Vice Chairman of the Islamabad Bar Council, Mr. Muzaffar Ahmed Mirza, Chief Prosecutor and Head of Legal Affairs at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Commandant of Police College Sihala (PCS).

The event brought together judges, policymakers, legal scholars, media professionals, and industry leaders to discuss the strategic direction of CPEC Phase II.