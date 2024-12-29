Karachi traffic police launch 24/7 helpline amid MWM protests

The Karachi Traffic Police have established a 24/7 helpline to assist residents affected by road closures due to Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) protests at 12 locations across the city.

The protests, ongoing for three days, have caused major traffic disruptions, frustrating commuters. To mitigate the impact, the traffic police are operating a dedicated helpline at 1915, staffed around the clock in three shifts.

Sub-Inspector Ilyas Siyal explained, “We are using four telephones exclusively for the helpline and monitoring traffic through cameras. While the protests have disrupted the flow, we are guiding citizens with real-time updates on road closures and suggesting alternative routes.”

Key Road Closures and Diversions:

MA Jinnah Road: Closed at Numaish Chowrangi.

Abul Hasan Ispahani Road: Blocked on both sides near Abbas Town.

Five-Star Chowrangi: Fully closed.

University Road: Shut from Metro Shopping Center to Nipa Chowrangi.

Shahrah-e-Faisal: Closed from Kala Pul to Malir Road.

National Highway: Blocked near Malir 15 Bridge.

Alternative Routes:

Traffic from Malir, Korangi Industrial Area, and Clifton Defence can use Sanghar Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Rita Plot, and Shama Shopping Center to access the airport.

Commuters from Pehlwan Goth can take routes via Karsaz, Drig Road, Millennium, and Johar Chowrangi.

Power House Chowrangi traffic is diverted to Service Road.

Water Pump Chowrangi to Cardiac Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi have designated alternate paths.

Citizen Appeal

Residents have called on authorities to resolve the protests through dialogue to restore normalcy.

Commuters are advised to check for updates from the Karachi Traffic Police helpline as diversions may change.