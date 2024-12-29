Khalid Abdullah wins Dera Ghazi Khan Gymkhana Club elections 2025

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The DG Khan Gymkhana Club Elections 2025 have marked a significant democratic milestone with the official announcement of results. For the prestigious position of Secretary, Mr Khalid Abdullah claimed victory with 574 votes, defeating his opponent, Mr Skeikh Muhammad Zain, who secured 516 votes in a tightly contested race.

The elections for the Board of Governors (BOG) witnessed an equally spirited contest among eight candidates. Mr Muhammad Azhar Javed Khan emerged as the top candidate with 216 votes, followed by Mr. Umair Jan with 201 votes and Mr. Yasir Javaid with 197 votes. Mr. Ali Aizad Chughtai garnered 195 votes, while Mr Suleman Karim Mehtar and Mr Muhammad Adnan Hussain received 143 and 137 votes, respectively. The remaining candidates, Mr Abdul Hafeez and Mr Dara Shikoh, secured no votes and 1 vote, respectively. The elections were conducted with transparency under the supervision of Returning Officer Syed Muhammad Naveed Alam, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), ensuring all 1,090 votes were validated without any rejections. The D.G. Khan Gymkhana Club, a beacon of social and cultural refinement, continues to play a pivotal role in fostering intellectual dialogue and recreational engagement. The newly elected leadership has been entrusted with the responsibility of advancing the club’s legacy of excellence. Advocate High Court / club member Muhammad Kumail Hayder congratulated the winners, emphasizing the importance of visionary leadership in elevating the club’s stature. Social activist Asad Ullah Khan Daudi also commended the democratic process, expressing optimism that the new administration would work towards making the club more dynamic and inclusive. The results have ignited enthusiasm among members, with high hopes for enhanced facilities, diverse programs, and strengthened community engagement under the guidance of the newly elected representatives. The D.G. Khan Gymkhana Club remains a symbol of civic pride and cultural enrichment, embodying the values of unity, progress, and social cohesion in society.