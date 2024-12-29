Lahore, Karachi enter National Women’s Basketball semis

LAHORE - Lahore and Karachi entered the semifinals of the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2024 at Wapda Sports Complex Lahore. Karachi defeated Faisalabad 23-19 with Dina Qazvi leading Karachi’s effort with 7 points. Lahore then thrashed Hazara 54-4 with the help of Aima Khan’s 19 points and Khadija Mushtaq’s 8. Also, on the last day of the pool round, Wadpa clinched the top spot in Pool A by defeating Bahawalpur 84-19. The semifinals will be played today (Sunday) and the final on Monday.