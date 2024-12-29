Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore Press Club elections underway with close race for presidency

Lahore Press Club elections underway with close race for presidency
Web Desk
1:47 PM | December 29, 2024
National

The annual elections of the Lahore Press Club are in full swing, with polling continuing until 6 PM today.

Around 2,600 voters are expected to participate in the electoral process, which features a highly competitive race for the presidency. The contest pits Journalist Progressive Group’s candidate Arshad Ansari against Pioneers Progressive Group’s candidate Babar Dogar.

In total, nearly 100 candidates are vying for various positions within the Press Club.

The elections are being closely watched as members cast their votes to shape the leadership and direction of one of Lahore's key journalist associations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024