Lahore Press Club elections underway with close race for presidency

The annual elections of the Lahore are in full swing, with polling continuing until 6 PM today.

Around 2,600 voters are expected to participate in the electoral process, which features a highly competitive race for the presidency. The contest pits Journalist Progressive Group’s candidate Arshad Ansari against Pioneers Progressive Group’s candidate Babar Dogar.

In total, nearly 100 candidates are vying for various positions within the .

The elections are being closely watched as members cast their votes to shape the leadership and direction of one of Lahore's key journalist associations.