KP govt nears resolution of Kurram dispute: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, announced significant progress in resolving the long-standing Kurram dispute.

In a statement, Dr Saif revealed that negotiations in Kohat extended late into the night, resulting in broad agreement on major issues.

However, one party has requested a two-day pause to consult with their community before finalizing the agreement.

The Sunni faction sought time for discussions with their leaders and the public, which the Jirga approved. Talks are set to resume on Tuesday, after which the agreement will be finalized and signed.

Dr Saif emphasized the provincial government's commitment to the Apex Committee's directive to ensure the removal of bunkers and weapons, aiming for a sustainable resolution to the century-old conflict.

He highlighted the role of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Grand Jirga in bringing the resolution closer to completion. He also commended the Kohat Commissioner and administrative officials for their dedicated efforts to establish lasting peace.

Additionally, Dr Saif noted that the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for relief operations, enabling the delivery of medicines and providing aerial services to the affected population.