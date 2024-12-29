Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Malaria, dengue fever on rise in KP: Report

NEWS WIRE
December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department reported a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases this year.

In a report issued on Saturday, malaria cases have risen by 13 percent, with 271,344 patients admitted to hospitals, compared to 239,902 patients affected by malaria fever last year.

Compared to last year, there have been 31,442 more cases of malaria, reflecting a 13 percent increase.

Furthermore, a dramatic 176 percent increase in dengue cases has been observed. A total of 5,477 patients were hospitalized this year, compared to 1,980 cases reported in 2023.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024