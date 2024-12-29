Malaria, dengue fever on rise in KP: Report

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department reported a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases this year.

In a report issued on Saturday, malaria cases have risen by 13 percent, with 271,344 patients admitted to hospitals, compared to 239,902 patients affected by malaria fever last year.

Compared to last year, there have been 31,442 more cases of malaria, reflecting a 13 percent increase.

Furthermore, a dramatic 176 percent increase in dengue cases has been observed. A total of 5,477 patients were hospitalized this year, compared to 1,980 cases reported in 2023.