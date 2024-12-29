Mayor XI beat Commissioner XI in Karachi Sports Festival kabaddi final

LAHORE - The Karachi Sports Festival Kabaddi event concluded with Mayor XI defeating Commissioner XI 44-42 in a thrilling final. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, alongside Commissioner Karachi Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi, distributed cash prizes and other awards to the players. Commissioner Naqvi presided over the awards ceremony, which was attended by prominent figures, including Ghaus Bakhshi Abbasi, Tariq Nizamani, Asad Shakir, Javed Jhangra, Sheikh Aqeel Ahmed, AC Essa Khan, AC Hazim Bangwar, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Yaseen, and Ahmed Ali Rajput. Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Murtaza Wahab congratulated Commissioner Karachi on successfully organizing the festival and announced plans to host an extraordinary sports festival in collaboration with the Commissioner after Ramadan. He also pledged to provide dedicated grounds for kabaddi through the Kabaddi Association. Mayor Wahab also announced gold medals and accolades for Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi for his services in promoting sports and recognition for Hazim Bangwar and Ghulam Muhammad for their contributions. Meanwhile, the Karachi Basketball Association and Karachi Shooting Ball Association have organized a Quran recitation session in memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary at the residence of KBBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv.