MP/Newage face FG/Din Polo in Lahore Open Polo final today

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2024
LAHORE  -  Master Paints/Newage Cables will take on FG/Din Polo in the grand finale of 13th Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Cheetah, at the Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday). Rain-delayed semifinals were held on Saturday, delivering intense competition. In the first semifinal, Master Paints/Newage Cables overcame Diamond Paints in a gripping contest, winning 7-5. For the winners, Bilal Hayethrashed in three tremendous goals, Estanislao Abelenda added two, and Muhammad Ali Malik and Alman Jalil Azam contributed one goal each. On the losing side, Raja Temur Nadeem and Raja Jalal Arsalan netted two goals each, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one.

In the second semifinal, FG/Din Polo outpaced Army in a closely contested match, securing a 7-4 victory. Raja Mikael Sami led FG/Din Polo with four fabulous goals, while Saqib Khakwani and Shaikh Muhammad Raffay added two and one goal, respectively. For Army, Swr Muhammad Naeem scored twice, with Shahid Imran and Raja Samiullah contributing one goal each.

Ahead of Sunday’s grand finale, the subsidiary final will be contested between IS/SQ/Platinum and PB Polo, while the exhibition matches between boys’ and girls’ polo teams and thrilling tent-pegging contests will also be held to amuse the spectators, which will hopefully arrive at the Lahore Polo Club in huge numbers.

