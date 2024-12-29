Musadik Malik urges dialogue to address national challenges, foster unity

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik has emphasized the importance of dialogue to address national challenges, calling for constructive discussions among political stakeholders.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, Malik said, “We were ready for negotiations. If we want to move forward, let’s have a dialogue. How can issues be resolved if our people don’t sit together?”

He welcomed the idea of political talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing it as a positive development. However, he clarified that criminal cases involving PTI’s leadership would not be part of the dialogue agenda.

Addressing allegations against the PTI founder, Malik stated, “The cases against him are of a criminal nature. The £190 million issue transcends politics.”

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to economic, political, and democratic recovery, urging that discussions on national issues remain separate from criminal proceedings.

“We are not your enemies; we are friends. Don’t let political tension sacrifice the country. Accuse us, argue with us, but let’s work together for the betterment of Pakistan,” Malik appealed.

The minister accused the opposition of damaging Pakistan’s international reputation. “Resolutions are being passed in the US against Pakistan as a result of PTI’s lobbying,” he alleged.

Malik urged all stakeholders to put the nation’s progress above political rivalries and work collectively for Pakistan’s future.