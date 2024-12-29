N-League and PTI two sides of same coin, says Murtaza

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are two sides of the same coin. He stated that the political tactics used by PML-N against the PPP in the past are now being used by PML-N and PTI against each other. He was speaking at a press conference at Lahore Railway Station after returning from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the special train “Safar-e-Benazir.” The press conference was attended by several party members, including Faisal Mir, Neelam Jabbar, Ahsan Rizvi, Abrar Shah, Imran Khokhar, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Hussnain Bhatti, Dr. Imran, Hasnat Kanwal, Sajjad Hussain Sajid, Ali Nawaz Bajwa, and Nadia Shah. Hassan Murtaza apologized to the media for the delay, explaining that the train was delayed because a party worker suffered a heart attack during the journey. He congratulated the Central Punjab leadership and party workers on the successful visit to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where they paid tribute to their leadership. He added that all participants honored their leadership with great enthusiasm. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that no individual in the country is being targeted, but the real target is Pakistan’s nuclear program. He warned that the same forces that once sought to roll back Pakistan’s nuclear program are now attempting similar moves again. He emphasized that no conspiracy against Pakistan’s missile and nuclear programs will be allowed to succeed. He demanded treason cases against all individuals who have made any moves against the country’s nuclear program and declared that the PPP would protect and fight for the survival of these assets.

He also appreciated the commitment of party workers, noting that they bore the expenses of the train journey themselves, while many others traveled to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in private vehicles. The turnout of workers exceeded expectations, showcasing their dedication to the cause.

Responding to a question about negotiations between the government and PTI, Hassan Murtaza said that the outcome of the talks would determine their true intentions. He added that even the founder of PTI appears uncertain about his stance. He remarked that the pressure on PTI has led to their call for negotiations, but their position remains unclear.

He concluded by saying that the PPP would always prioritize the stability and prosperity of Pakistan. “If the country exists, we exist,” he said, reaffirming the party’s unwavering commitment to the nation.