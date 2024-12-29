Sunday, December 29, 2024
Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah

Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah
STAFF REPORT
December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mumtaz Ali Shah, has announced that the year 2025 will be observed as the “Year of Awareness” regarding insurance-related issues across the country. During an online conference with regional insurance officers, Mumtaz Ali Shah directed that all pending cases be resolved on an urgent basis by March next year. He stressed the importance of ensuring that valid claims owed by insurance companies are paid promptly to maintain the institution’s commitment to delivering free and immediate justice to the public. To implement this initiative effectively, a high-powered committee has been formed under the leadership of Director General Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui. The committee will organize awareness seminars in colleges, universities, press clubs, and chambers of commerce throughout the year. Additionally, open courts will be held in rural areas to engage with communities at the grassroots level.

STAFF REPORT

