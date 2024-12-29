Operation launched in Khairpur villages to stop bloodshed after five deaths

SUKKUR - In the wake of a fierce gun battle leading to the death of five clansmen in the Wada Machhi and Mehral villages of Khairpur last Tuesday, a major operation was launched in the area falling within the Piryaloi taluka. Those involved in the gun battle were “criminal elements” within the Nareja clan on the one side and Solangi clan on the other, according to the police. A strong force drawn from different police stations of the Khairpur district stormed the two villages after sealing off the entry and exit points to apprehend the armed criminals, they added. Khairpur SSP Tauheedur Rahman Memon, who is leading the force, said the operation was planned and launched on the orders of Sukkur DIG retired Capt Faisal Abdullah Chachar. The SSP said that raids were conducted on many suspected hideouts of the criminals in the operation area and a number of suspects were rounded up. He said snatched/stolen motorcycles and other valuable articles were also recovered in the raids. The SSP added the hideouts were demolished and torched. He said police pickets had been set up in the area to avert further bloodshed and check the movement of suspected criminals. A search operation was continuing to arrest those involved in the gun battle that had left five people dead and several others wounded in the Tuesday clash. The SSP made an announcement in the operation area asking the criminals to surrender before the police to escape harsher action. Earlier, the Wada Macchi police had registered FIRs against a total of 45 suspects on the complaints lodged by the Nareja and Solangi communities. On Tuesday last, two persons, Aijaz, Qaimuddin and Mian Dad belonging to the Narejo clan riding a motorcycle shot dead Atiqur Rehman and Siraj Ahmed belonging to the Solangi clan. They were trying to escape when chased and caught by other members of the Solangi clan. The Solangis gunned down all three assailants. Two other persons were wounded in the first attack. Armed men from both sides then took up positions within their respective dwellings and continued firing on each other for hours, causing panic and fear in the area.

A strong contingent of police surrounded the area and managed to bring the situation under control.