Overbilling unacceptable, PM Shehbaz warns Discos

Circular debt being shifted from electricity bills to national debt to cut burden on consumers: Awais.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities to complete the installation of smart meters as soon as possible to ensure transparency in the billing system and called for concrete steps to prevent electricity theft. The prime minister chaired a review meeting on the performance of Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs). The deliberations centered on the affairs of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the prime minister said that the overbilling was unacceptable and strict action would be taken against officers involved in such practices.

He expressed concern over the delay in the appointment process of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the distribution companies and directed for ensuring CEOs’ appointments through a highly transparent process and asked for its completion at the earliest. Recruitment of workforce in distribution companies should be merit-based, with no compromise on transparency, he further added. The prime minister said that all the available resources should be utilized to meet the targets of NEPRA.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and senior government officials attended the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the achievement of targets which included recovery rates (up to November of FY 2024-25): LESCO: 96.82 percent, PESCO: 87.98 percent and FESCO: 97.57 percent.

Transmission and distribution losses (up to November of FY 2024-25) in these companies remained at: LESCO: 13.04 percent, PESCO: 33 percent and FESCO: 6.01 percent. The meeting was also apprised of the smart meter installation progress:- LESCO: Out of 223,365 three-phase smart meters, 49,470 had been installed. PESCO: Out of 152,559 smart meters, 51,173 have been installed. FESCO: Out of 192,311 smart meters, 11,276 have been installed.

LESCO, PESCO and FESCO offered consumers’ facilities for complaint resolution and other services via call centers, emails, websites, interactive voice response (IVR) systems, and NEPRA’s mobile and web services. Moreover, free access to the 118 helpline from all mobile operators was being ensured for complaints related to electricity transmission, it was further added.

The complaint resolution (up to November) stood at: LESCO; 99.2 percent, PESCO; 99.9 percent and FESCO; 99.7 percent.

Also, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver affordable, sustainable, and reliable electricity to the people of Pakistan.

Minister for Power presented a year-end review highlighting key achievements and ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming Pakistan’s power sector. Through innovative policies, substantial investments, and bold reforms, significant progress has been made towards ensuring energy sustainability, reducing electricity costs, and driving economic growth.

The Minister stated, “The power sector has shown marked improvement in electricity prices. The average price of electricity has decreased to PKR 44.04 per unit from PKR 48.70 per unit in June 2024, marking a reduction of PKR 4.66. Industrial electricity prices have also seen a significant drop to PKR 47.17 per unit, down from PKR 58.50 per unit in June 2024, reflecting a reduction of PKR 11.33.”

The minister presented a detailed overview of reforms undertaken in the last nine months. “We have eliminated PKR 150 billion in cross-subsidies from the industrial sector, a step that has boosted industrial growth and job creation in Pakistan,” he stated. He further emphasised, “The government is diligently working on upgrading the transmission sector, including the trifurcation of NTDC into three entities: the National Grid Company of Pakistan for efficient and reliable transmission, the Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company for project management, and the Independent System and Market Operator for a competitive and transparent electricity market.”

Discussing distribution-side reforms, the minister said, “The government is moving towards privatisation and concession models, preceded by the hiring of independent Boards of Directors for distribution companies. Circular debt costs are being shifted from electricity bills to the national debt to reduce burden on the consumer”.

The minister also spoke about the solarization of agricultural tubewells in Balochistan. “We are solarizing 27,000 tubewells at a cost of PKR 55 billion, with a 70% federal government contribution. This initiative will promote green energy and revolutionize the agriculture sector in Balochistan,” he remarked.

On the subject of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the Minister revealed, “Agreements with five IPPs have been terminated in the first phase, achieving national savings of PKR 411 billion and annual savings of PKR 70 billion. In the second phase, agreements with eight bagasse-based IPPs have been settled, resulting in annual savings of PKR 8.826 billion and national saving of 238.224 billion rupees.” “Negotiation with 16 other IPPs are going on, as a result of that we will have a national saving of Rs. 481 billions”.

The Minister elaborated on the Bijli Sahulat Package, saying, “This package introduces a special tariff of PKR 26.07 per unit for households and industries. Domestic consumers will benefit from savings ranging between PKR 11.42 to PKR 26.00 per unit, while commercial consumers can expect savings of PKR 13.46 to PKR 22.71 per unit. Industrial users will enjoy savings ranging from PKR 5.72 to PKR 15.05 per unit. This initiative underscores our commitment to reducing electricity costs and supporting economic growth.”

Looking ahead, the Minister announced, “We plan to introduce special tariffs for electric vehicles (EVs) under a forthcoming EV policy. This policy will reduce dependency on imported fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality. It will also foster economic growth through job creation in local manufacturing and the development of charging infrastructure. This new policy will revolutionize the transport sector of Pakistan”.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the power sector, including transmission constraints and poor recovery rates, which contribute to PKR 250 billion in losses caused by DISCO inefficiencies. “Efforts to manage the PKR 2.2 trillion circular debt burden are ongoing, with a focus on reducing consumer electricity costs. We are also addressing the impact of dollar-denominated debt exacerbated by PKR depreciation,” he said. The minister concluded by reaffirming the Power Division’s commitment to delivering affordable, sustainable, and reliable electricity to the people of Pakistan. “These reforms and achievements reflect our dedication to addressing long-standing challenges in the power sector while building a resilient and prosperous future. With increased economic activity, enhanced employment rates, and lower electricity costs on the horizon, the future of Pakistan looks promising,” he concluded.