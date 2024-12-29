Pak-US Relations

Pakistan’s relations with the US have evolved from countering communism, to countering terrorism, and now to countering narratives. However, the battlefield for countering narratives is social media.

While Pakistan has been wary of social media, the US relies on it to express its point of view, often portrayed as assertion. Tweets and counter-tweets have created an atmosphere of both amusement and concern. From this Twitter war, there is much to learn. For instance, how to craft a smart tweet that can meander through obstacles to reach its intended destination. Similarly, how to avoid sending a poorly considered tweet that could be easily repulsed. Interestingly, character assassins are active in this domain, as are character revealers. The sense of exposé is taking its toll.

US President-elect Donald Trump has yet to assume office, but the spadework has already begun. A team of commentators representing Pakistan’s ruling regime has been claiming that Trump would be too preoccupied with the Ukraine-Russia war and the Middle East crisis to turn his attention to Pakistan. These commentators assume the US focuses on one issue at a time, ignoring the fact that there are departments to deal with various regions of the world simultaneously. The South Asia desk is one such example. These postulations are made to appease certain quarters, overlooking the fact that such guesses are counterproductive. A vivid example is the tweet exchanges bordering on a spat, which have been occurring even as the US observes its Christmas vacations. The omens suggest that January 2025 holds many surprises for Pakistan, for reasons both simple and numerous.

First, in March 2000, former US President Bill Clinton visited India. His visit was largely the result of Indian Americans active in American politics. Now, after 24 years, expatriate Pakistanis have also begun to expand their sphere of influence. They have made their mark by providing financial support and running electoral campaigns in the US to aid politicians contesting the presidential election. This time, more American Pakistanis supported the Republican Party to secure Trump’s victory. Perhaps for the first time, American Pakistanis have actively participated in local politics with political objectives, unlike in the past when they would support the Democratic Party to seek immigration-related concessions. In the American scheme of things, their aspirations cannot be ignored. Similarly, as with India, American politicians could become increasingly involved in Pakistan’s politics. Signs of this are emerging rapidly.

Second, Pakistan’s decision to allow civilian culprits of the May 9 riots to be tried in military courts has exposed the country’s internal dynamics to international evaluation and intervention. In the context of the May 9 unrest, military courts failed to distinguish between terrorists and rioters. The 21st constitutional amendment of 2015 and the 23rd constitutional amendment of 2017 permitted the military to punish terrorists, not civilian rioters. To recap, riots erupted nationwide when the Rangers arrested Imran Khan, Chairman of the PTI, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court during a hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case. Arresting him within the court premises incited nationwide protests. In principle, the police, not the Rangers, should have arrested him outside the court premises. Interestingly, on December 18, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution on the “Universal Realisation of the Right of Peoples to Self-Determination,” drawing global attention to the UN Charter and international covenants on civil and political rights. At this juncture, Pakistan overlooks that deploying paramilitary forces to deal with civilians is seen as a breach of civil and political rights.

Third, Pakistan has been labouring under the false belief that signed and ratified international covenants are merely pieces of paper meant to secure export quotas and earn foreign exchange, with no further obligations. This fallacy is quickly solidifying, making Pakistan vulnerable to penalties. By punishing civilians in military courts, Pakistan has breached its agreement with the European Union under the GSP+ facility. Pakistan is perceived as a country that signs agreements for financial benefits but fails to honour the conditions. This is a serious concern. The termination of any such agreement would have severe implications for Pakistan’s trade relations with the US as well.

Fourth, Pakistan hides behind the excuse of “internal matters,” overlooking the interconnected and interdependent nature of the globalised world. If Trump can be widely discussed in Pakistan’s media, any Pakistani personality—or Pakistan itself—can equally be discussed in American media. The tyranny of globalisation spares no one. Pakistan’s strategy of presenting two faces—one democratic to impress the world and one oppressive to confront its citizens—is quickly failing in the age of connectivity. This tactic, a relic of the Cold War era (1946-1991), is outdated. Today, citizens demand representative democracy, not a fabricated one.

In conclusion, January is likely to bring a torrent of challenges from the US to Pakistan. Chief among them is the fact that, according to the constitution, the military is a subordinate institution of the executive, while the judiciary, as the third pillar of the state, is independent of both the legislature and executive. Punishing civilian rioters in military courts undermines the judiciary, creates a parallel system of justice, and violates the spirit of the constitution—and, by extension, democracy.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid @yahoo.com