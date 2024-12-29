Pakistan pacers dominate as South Africa stumble to 27/3 in chase of 148

CENTURION - Pakistan’s pacers made a blistering impact on day three of the first Test at Supersport Park, leaving South Africa struggling at 27/3 in their chase of 148.

The Proteas were rocked by two early wickets inside the first five overs of their second innings.Opening batter Tony de Zorzi fell cheaply for just two, followed by Ryan Rickelton who was dismissed for a duck, reducing the hosts to a precarious 12/2.Tristan Stubbs joined the action next, but he was unable to pick Mohammad Abbas’s magical delivery and was dismissed LBW for just one. South Africa found themselves in dire straits at 19/3 after 7.5 overs.

At stumps on day three, South Africa stood at 27/3 after 9 overs, with Aiden Markram (22*) and skipper Temba Bavuma (0*) at the crease.The Proteas will resume their batting on day four with 121 runs more to win, with seven wickets still in hand.Abbas was superb with the ball, claiming two quick wickets in the morning session. Khurram Shahzad supported him well, picking up one wicket.

Following the washout of the morning session due to persistent rain, Pakistan resumed their second innings in the second session, with Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel at the crease.The pair added a crucial 79-run stand for the fourth wicket, offering some stability to Pakistan’s innings.

Babar reached a composed half-century off 85 balls, but his dismissal to Marco Jansen at 153/4 in the 36.5 overs triggered a collapse.Jansen’s fiery spell saw Mohammad Rizwan (3) and Agha Salman (1) dismissed quickly, leaving Pakistan at 158/6.Saud Shakeel stood firm amidst the chaos, crafting an unbeaten 66 off 91 deliveries.

He was briefly joined by Aamer Jamal, who contributed 18 before falling to a sharp bouncer from Dane Paterson. Pakistan found themselves struggling at 208/7 in 49.5 overs. Rabada applied further pressure, dismissing Naseem Shah for a duck in the post-tea session. Pakistan finished the session at 212/8, with a slender lead of 122 runs.

Shakeel’s resistance was finally broken by Jansen, who delivered a slow full toss that trapped him LBW. Pakistan’s innings came to a close at 237 all out in 59.4 overs, leaving South Africa with a target of 148 runs to win.Marco Jansen was the standout bowler for South Africa, claiming impressive figures of 6/42. Rabada added two scalps, while Paterson and debutant Corbin Bosch chipped in with one wicket each.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 211 and 212-8 (Shakeel 66*, Babar 50, Jansen 5-42, Rabada 2-68) lead SOUTH AFRICA 301 by 122 runs.