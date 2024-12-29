The Panama Canal, a marvel of engineering, links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, shaping global trade since its completion in 1914. Stretching 50 miles through the Isthmus of Panama, it eradicates the need for lengthy voyages around South America. With a complex system of locks and channels, the canal facilitates the transit of over 12,000 vessels annually, reducing travel time and costs. Its strategic significance and economic impact extend beyond Panama, influencing world commerce. The canal’s expansion in 2016, doubling its capacity, reflects its ongoing relevance, fostering international connectivity and affirming its status as a linchpin of maritime trade.