Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The scientist discovers a new type of material or energy and the engineer discovers a new use for it.” –Gordon Lindsay Glegg

Past in Perspective
December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Panama Canal, a marvel of engineering, links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, shaping global trade since its completion in 1914. Stretching 50 miles through the Isthmus of Panama, it eradicates the need for lengthy voyages around South America. With a complex system of locks and channels, the canal facilitates the transit of over 12,000 vessels annually, reducing travel time and costs. Its strategic significance and economic impact extend beyond Panama, influencing world commerce. The canal’s expansion in 2016, doubling its capacity, reflects its ongoing relevance, fostering international connectivity and affirming its status as a linchpin of maritime trade.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024