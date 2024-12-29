Sunday, December 29, 2024
PM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash

3:21 PM | December 29, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of many precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Korea.

“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and with the people and the Government of Republic of Korea,” the prime minister posted on X account.

According to foreign media reports, a Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting in at least 85 deaths.

The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land.

