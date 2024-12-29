PML-N not fulfilling commitments made with PPP, reiterates Bilawal

LARKANA/KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the fulfillment of promises made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to his party, saying that the government does not have the mandate to make unilateral decisions.

While speaking to reporters in Ratodero, the PPP leader said that the massive turnout at the grand public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh clearly shows that even after 17 years, the people continue to stand firmly with the ideology of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He emphasised that resolving public issues remains his top priority, and despite limited resources, he strives to address as many problems as possible through hard work.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lamented that whether the PPP is in government or in opposition, the federal attitude toward smaller provinces has remained the same. He said that while PPP had supported the government to the extent of voting for the Prime Minister and had agreed that provinces should get their due rights, the agreed-upon commitments, such as forming a collective Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for all provinces, were not fulfilled.

The PPP chairman further mentioned that his party had established a committee with the federal government and PML-N to address key issues before presenting a report to the Central Executive Committee (CEC). However, meaningful progress was not made, and the commitments made on a political basis were not implemented effectively.

Chairman stressed that the federal government needs to work collaboratively with the provinces to ensure they receive their rights. He expressed hope that PPP’s grievances would be taken seriously and that constructive dialogue could help resolve provincial objections and fulfill political promises.

Responding to a question, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government does not have the mandate to make unilateral decisions, nor does it hold a two-thirds majority in Parliament akin to the 1990s. “They might think they don’t need to consult anyone, but the ground reality is different. They have the mandate to make collective decisions with political stakeholders, not unilateral ones, especially on critical issues like water rights, which violate the 1991 water pact.”

He urged the government to adopt an inclusive approach for the success of any project. “Ignoring objections and proceeding unilaterally will only make projects controversial. Collaborative planning, after understanding everyone’s perspective, is key to success. Otherwise, as with the Kalabagh Dam project, unilateral decisions will fail.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that it is his responsibility to ensure access to clean drinking water for his people, despite not receiving a fair share under the NFC Award. Highlighting the PPP’s innovative solutions, he said the party has pioneered public-private partnerships in the region to address public needs despite resource constraints.

Regarding economic improvement and inflation, Chairman welcomed positive developments but emphasized that economic progress must be felt by the public. He pointed out the government’s ambitious goal of making Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy and questioned its feasibility without leveraging the agriculture sector, which he described as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

The PPP chairman criticised the government’s approach to the internet and IT sector, urging them to enhance connectivity rather than restrict it. “Instead of slowing internet speeds or citing absurd excuses like cables being eaten by sea creatures, the government should focus on extending internet access to underserved areas.”

He highlighted the importance of digital stability for a youthful population, with 70% under the age of 30, and criticized unilateral decisions to disrupt internet access. “If the government had engaged stakeholders and addressed concerns like disinformation or the misuse of digital platforms by extremist organizations, we would have been willing to collaborate. But making decisions in isolation alienates the population, particularly the youth, which we cannot support.” Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that public wants political stability and security, urging the government to adopt a collaborative approach in addressing national challenges.