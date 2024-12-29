PPP leadership frustrated over JI’s development, says Acting Ameer

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi acting Ameer Saifuddin Advocate, who is also the opposition leader in the city council, has strongly lambasted the mayor Karachi over his controversial statements against Karachiites and filing a case against citizens over releasing water from tankers in protest against the prolonged crises in the city.

In his response to the press conference by the city mayor, he said that the Pakistan People Party leadership was frustrated over the development in nine towns of Karachi run by the JI. He added that the JI has been affecting the nerves of the mayor and as a result he criticizes the party all the time. He further said that unfortunately the occupation mayor, who doesn’t has the mandate or ethical grounds to occupy his office, is a vision less and incompetent individual, whereas the relationship between the PPP and corruption is an open secret.

The JI leader said that filing a case against protesters for releasing valves of a water tanker during a protest against the prolonged crises, and diatribe against Karachiites were shameful acts on part of the PPP government. He dubbed the policy as unacceptable.

He said that lodging FIRs against protesters but no action against trouble makers show hypocrisy on part of the PPP leadership. Why there was no FIR against those who leaked the 84 inch water supply line? Why there was no FIR against those who were responsible for water crises in the mega city? Why there was no FIR against the K-Electric for broken lines?, he asked.

The JI leader further said that the PPP’s new edition was a compound of fascism, corruption and politics of interests. At one hand, the PPP depends on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto for it’s politics, where on the other the party bulldozes all limits to sabotage the democratic process, he added.

Saifuddin Advocate further said that he has no personal grudge against the mayor but the PPP leader needs to know that his party carries backlog of 16 long years of rule over the Sindh province.

The mayor is the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation as well as Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi, so he is directly responsible for the prevailing water crises and garbage scattered all over Karachi, he said. He said that 106 major roads and 44 main drains that fall under the ambit of the KMC were in shambles. He also held the PPP responsible for discrimination against Karachiites when it comes to release of funds.