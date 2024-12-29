President Asif Ali Zardari signs Seminary Registration Act into law

President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Seminary Registration Act into law, officially converting the Societies Registration Act 2024 into legislation, according to the National Assembly Secretariat.

This new law mandates that religious seminaries (Madrasahs) register under the Societies Registration Act, streamlining the regulatory framework for these institutions. The law is a significant step in the government's efforts to formalize the registration process for various entities, including seminaries.

The National Assembly is expected to issue the official gazette notification soon.

A National Assembly spokesperson confirmed that the legislation was passed with mutual understanding and consensus, and there will be no need for a joint session of Parliament to discuss the matter.

Last week, the federal government addressed the concerns of the Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD), assuring them that seminaries will be registered under the Societies Act, a key demand of the organization.