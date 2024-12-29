Punjab CM Maryam launches Rs2bln Livestock program for rural women

The Punjab government has introduced the Livestock Card initiative, a groundbreaking Rs2 billion package aimed at empowering rural women.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the program as a step toward creating dignified employment opportunities for women in Punjab's rural areas.

The initiative targets 11,000 women across 12 districts, providing them with free cows and buffaloes to support their economic independence and enable them to earn a sustainable income for their families.

The Livestock Project has been launched in districts including Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpura, and Kot Addu.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Minister stated, “Destitute women in villages will now have the opportunity to earn a respectable livelihood by raising cows and buffaloes.”

She further announced that 80,000 cattle farmers in Punjab will have access to interest-free loans of Rs27,000 per animal, repayable through easy installments.

With the Livestock Card, beneficiaries can purchase mineral mixtures and silage from registered dealers.

Highlighting the program’s potential, she added, “Four lakh animals will be prepared for meat export under this initiative.”