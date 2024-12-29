Punjab to leverage tourism for better perception building

LAHORE - Geographical diversity, archaeological heritage, architectural and historical landmarks, cultural tapestry and warm hospitality are the backbone of a thriving tourism industry. Political stability, continuity of tourism-friendly policies, reliable law & order, developed infrastructure and world-class hotels & hospitality provide the needed ecosystem for its growth. Pine-studded and snow-clad towering mountains, minerals-rich rugged hills and plateaus, well-irrigated fertile fields, stunning skyline of the urban metropolis, and arguably the most-fascinating beaches in the coastal areas are some of the most luring attractions for the leisure-hungry tourists. Though Pakistan is blessed with a lot of tourist attractions, we couldn’t make a considerable mark in the sector despite the lapse of more than seven decades now. It is quite unfortunate that it is mostly under-developed, rather untapped because of the political unrest, inconsistent government policies, compromised law & order, dilapidated and under-developed infrastructure. Just for instance, if we compare in terms of annual tourist visits and revenue generated thereof, K2 and Nanga Parbat in Gilgit Baltistan with Mont Blanc on the Franco-Italian border in Europe, which is almost half of their height, we find a huge gap simply because of the latter’s peaceful environment, serene ambiance, well-developed infrastructure and tourism-friendly policies of the French and Italian governments. Similarly, recreational points of Kallar Kahar Lake in Chakwal, Simly Dam Lake in Rawalpindi and Damas Lake in Fort Monroe are in the know of almost every travel-enthusiast because they have developed infrastructure, but relatively very few people have experienced the breathtaking scenery and refreshing swimming and boating in the serene and pristine setting of Swaik Lake in Chakwal simply because it has a very rough approach road: a bumpy jeep ride followed by trekking on a narrow mountainous track. Punjab, in particular, is blessed with abundant wealth of archaeological, historical, cultural, recreational and religious tourism sites. The archeological remains of Indus Valley Civilization in Harappa, and Gandhara civilization in Taxila offer a treasure trove for the archeology-lovers. Historical sites of Badshahi Mosque, Shalimar Garden, Lahore Fort, Minar-e-Pakistan, Jahangir Tomb, Lahore Museum, Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Noor Jehan Tomb in Lahore; Hiran Minar in Sheikhupura and Derawar Fort in Bahawalpur represent a unique blend of Mughal, Sikh and Colonial architecture.

Hill resorts of Murree and Fort Munro in DG Khan; Lakes of Chakwal including Kallar Kahar, Swaik (Khandowa), Khabeki, Uchhali, Dhok Talian and Dharabi; biggest man-made forest of South Asia Changa Manga; and parks like Jallo Park in Lahore and Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawalpur offer a revitalizing break from the heavy chores of life. Cholistan Jeep Rally in the Cholistan Desert in Southern Punjab is no doubt a much-awaited event of the sport-lovers.

Punjab also has a great potential for rligious tourism as it is home to many Sufi Shrines, Hindu Temples and holiest sites of Buddhism and Sikhism. Shrines of Hazrat Data Gunj Bukhsh, Hazrat Mian Mir and Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore; Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur; Hazrat Rukn-ud-Din, Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Hazrat Syed Musa Pak Shaheed and Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari in Multan; Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Gunj Shakar in Pakpattan; Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid Kot Mithen and Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi Khan; and Hazrat Jalaluddin Surkh-Posh Bukhari in Bahawalpur are places of great respect and reverence where devotees throng to pay homage to these well-acclaimed saints.

Taxila in Rawalpindi is a revered place for the followers of Budha; Rohtas Fort in Jhelum and Katas Raj Temples Complex in Chakwal are the holy sites of Hindu community; whereas Gurdawara Darbar Singh in Kartarpur (Narowal) and Gurdawara Nankana Sahib in Nankana Sahib are the most sought-after and respected places of the Sikh community.

The Government of Punjab, under the leadership of its vibrant Chief Minister Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is taking proactive and impactful measures for the promotion of tourism in the province. Its ongoing projects for the purpose include operating Tourists Glass Train between Rawalpindi and Murree; massive development plan for Murree and its adjoining areas; starting a tram service in Lahore on 11 KMs-long track covering prominent localities like Main Boulevard from Kalma Chowk, Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market, Hali Road, MM Alam Road and Gaddafi Stadium; laying an extensive network of EV buses for public transport in major cities; and above all repairing, revamping and upgrading 600 arterial roads across Punjab besides the construction of 05 Motorways and Highways in the province for hassle-free travel experience.

Mindful of the crucial role of tourism in projecting a softer image of a society besides earning revenue and generating employment for the local community, the Chief Minister has recently taken a remarkable step for reaping full potential of the tourism in Punjab by constituting a 26-member steering committee. With the inclusion of dedicated members, the steering committee is poised to make impactful contributions for sustainable tourism development in the province.

The steering committee is tasked with providing recommendations for the upgradation of historical, religious, cultural, and commercial sites along with the development of enabling ecosystem in order to attract more tourists, both local and foreigners. The steering committee will also develop a comprehensive communication strategy to promote tourism through digital, electronic, print and social media platforms, besides developing a one-stop solution for the facilitation of potential tourists in the province. It is also mandated to identify and eliminate obstacles hindering the growth of tourism, and will engage with all stakeholders to draft a viable set of recommendations for uplift of the tourism sector in Punjab. It will also focus on enhancing the overall visitor experience by providing them world-class hotels and hospitality.

This historic initiative is aimed at coordinated planning for the construction, restoration, and maintenance of major tourist attractions in the province, so that Punjab emerges as a preferred destination for both local and international tourists.

To wrap up, one can fairly hope for the promotion of tourism by developing the needed ecosystem if another political adventure does not mar the continuity of policies.

Abdul Rashid Shakir