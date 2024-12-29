RDA removes encroachments from Bostan Khan Road

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza has removed encroachments from Bostan Khan Road. According to a RDA spokesman, in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Bostan Khan Road, an anti-encroachment operation was launched and encroachments were removed. The operation was carried out by the RDA Enforcement Squad, which demolished and removed illegal structures, including sheds, kiosks, tandoors, and huts along Bostan Khan Road, from Gulraiz Chowki to Car Chowk. RDA Enforcement Squad including Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Building Control, Atif Muhammad Chaudhry, Building Surveyors, Aamir Mahmood Malik, Asim Khokhar, and other RDA officials took part in the operation which was launched aimed at improving road accessibility, and ensuring a safe environment for the pedestrians and commuters. DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza said, “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure all roads are clean and safe for general public use. Encroachments not only cause traffic congestion but also pose significant safety risks for the citizens.

RDA is committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces.” The removal of the illegal structures is expected to improve traffic flow significantly and contribute to a cleaner, more organized urban environment, she added.

She further said that similar operations would be conducted on other major roads throughout Rawalpindi, as part of RDA’s efforts to improve urban infrastructure and ensure general public safety.

The DG urged the citizens to cooperate in keeping the roads clear of encroachments to help maintain a safer, more efficient transportation network.