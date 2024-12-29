Rs7.3m recovered from corrupt engineer, contractor

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment has recovered 7.3 million rupees from the executive engineer and contractor for irregularities in the construction of a government school in Swabi district and deposited the amount in the government treasury.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received a complaint regarding irregularities and embezzlement in the construction work of the Government Girls’ High School Hamlet, Tehsil Topi, in Swabi district. The complaint alleged corruption, abuse of power, and embezzlement of government funds allocated for the construction of classrooms, washrooms, etc.

The Special Investigation Wing of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaint. According to the inquiry report, the project included the construction of nine classrooms, five washrooms, stairs on the first floor, a solar system, and external electrification.

On-site inspection revealed that only seven classrooms were built, and there were no washrooms, stairs, solar system, or external electrification.

The report estimated the total loss at Rs735,000, which was recovered and deposited in the national exchequer. The said amount was recovered from the executive engineer and contractor and deposited in the provincial treasury.