SAU to organise int’l conference on CPEC

Hyderabad - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, will organize a two-day conference titled ‘CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainable Development’ on December 30.

The university’s spokesman informed on Saturday that national and international experts would participate in the event, which is being organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

He added that the speakers would address critical global issues related to energy, social dynamics, and economic challenges.

According to him, experts from China, Turkey, and Malaysia will also present their research papers and recommendations.

Additionally, he mentioned that scholars and researchers from universities, research institutes, and agricultural organizations across Pakistan’s four provinces would also participate in the two-day technical sessions.

He further apprised that the event would include an exhibition and a night gala, offering participants a dynamic platform for networking and engagement.