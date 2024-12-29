Sunday, December 29, 2024
Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis C'ship finals today

Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis C’ship finals today
Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2024
LAHORE  -  The finals of the Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis Championship 2024 will be played today (Sunday) at the Sir Syed Cheezious Tennis Academy, Islamabad. In the boys U-14 semifinal, Junaid Khan beat Ibrahim Gill 8-4. Earlier in the boys U-14 quarterfinals, M Ibrahim Gill beat Waqas Janas 8-5, Zayd Zaman beat Moazzam Khan 8-0, Junaid Khan beat Uzair Abbasi 8-0, Essa Fahad beat Arsh Imran 8-4 and Essa Fahad beat Aariz Ali Khan 8-0. In the boys U-12 semifinals, Arsh Imran beat Umar Zaman 8-2. Earlier in the boys U-12 quarterfinals, M Ibrahim Gill beat Moazzam Khan 8-1, Zayd Zaman beat Azan Imran 8-0, Arsh Imran beat Ashtar Alam Khan 8-2.In the boys U-10 quarterfinals, BehrozeWander beat Ali Khan 8-0, Ashtar Alam Khan beat Isfhan Wander 8-0, Azan Imran beat Umar Zaman 8-6. In the boys U-10 semifinals, Arsh Imran beat Bahroz Wander 8-1 and Ashtar Alam Khan beat Azan Imran 8-1.In the girls U-10 final, Amalia Aidrus beat Zoya Ali 8-0. In the boys U-8 semifinals, Hashir Subhani beat Isfhan Wander 4-1. Earlier in the boys U-8 quarterfinals, Ali Khan beat Rokhan Ibrahim 4-0 and Isfhan Wander beat Haseeb Imran 4-0. In the girls U-8 final, Zoya Ali beat Ayzal Munir 4-1.

 Earlier in the girls U-8 round robin, Zoya Ali beat Zinare Alam Khan 4-0 andAyzal Munir beat Zinare Alam Khan 4-2.

Our Staff Reporter

