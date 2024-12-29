Snowfall resumes in Murree on weekend

Murree - Snowfall has resumed in the ‘Queen of Hills’, Murree, attracting an extraordinary number of tourists over the weekend.

According to Meteorological Department, rain in Lahore has led to a noticeable drop in temperature and a reduction in air pollution. Rainfall is also expected to continue in various districts of Punjab, including Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Zafarwal.

The department predicted rainfall in Azad Kashmir along with snowfall in the mountainous areas.

Severe cold has been recorded in Neelum Valley, with rivers, streams, and springs freezing in high-altitude regions such as Grace and Shounter. Meanwhile, northern Balochistan is also experiencing harsh winter conditions. Cold weather persisted across most districts of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.