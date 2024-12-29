Sunday, December 29, 2024
Speakers urge for concerted efforts to fight against AIDS

December 29, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Speakers have called upon authorities concerned to play their role in fighting effectively against AIDS and hepatitis in drug addicts and their proper treatment in this regard. While addressing a Consultative Seminar on the prevention of HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis in drug addicts and their treatment at a local hotel here on Saturday, they said that the use of drugs was becoming common in our society. They urged the parents, teachers and authorities concerned to keep a check on their children and the people living around them to save them from the menace of drugs. They said that the drugs not only deteriorated the health of a person but also become cause of different diseases.

