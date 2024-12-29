Sporadic Power Supply

Sunday, December 29, 2024
December 29, 2024
The persistent issue of prolonged loadshedding is plaguing several regions of Balochistan, including Hub. Residents of Hub endure an erratic electricity schedule, with power outages every night, a brief return in the morning, and then another blackout until evening. This unreliable supply has made life especially difficult for those who cannot afford alternative solutions, particularly during these sweltering summer nights.

The authorities must address this issue promptly to provide relief to the public.

ZUBAIDA ALAM,

Hub.

