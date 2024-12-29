The Decline of Pakistan’s Cricket Team

I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent performance of the Pakistan cricket team. Despite a storied history of producing world-class players, the team has been struggling to deliver consistent results. The absence of skilled players like Muhammad Amir, in my opinion, is a major contributing factor to this decline.

Muhammad Amir, one of the finest bowlers of his generation, was instrumental in Pakistan’s memorable victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy against India. Tragically, he announced his retirement on December 12, 2024, after being overlooked for selection repeatedly. This decision has not only weakened the team but has also disheartened fans like myself who yearn to see Pakistan cricket regain its former glory. The current team’s performances have been disappointing, with a string of defeats against various opponents. I strongly believe that the inclusion of experienced and proven players like Muhammad Amir would significantly enhance the team’s prospects.

I respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board to revisit their selection policies and prioritise merit. Talented players like Muhammad Amir should be given opportunities to represent the nation once again. With the right combination of skill and experience, Pakistan’s cricket team can return to its winning ways and make us proud.

SALEH ALI JAN,

Kolwah.