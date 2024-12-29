Two brothers found dead

LARKANA - Two brother, electricians by profession, were found dead in the ground floor portion of their house in Lahori Mohallah located within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station of Larkana. They were identified as Abdul Hafeez Memon, 50, and Saifullah, 40. Their younger brother, Ahsan, who lived on the first floor of the house with their elderly mother, told the police that he felt foul smell coming out of his brother’s room, which was locked from inside. He said he called the police, who broke open the door and found his brothers’ bodies lying inside. The bodies were taken to the Chandka Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination. The police were investigation the case to ascertain cause of their death.