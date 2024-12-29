Two detained robbers killed in police encounter

LAHORE - Two detained robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in the Raiwind area here on Saturday.According to police officials, police were taking the robbers to a nearby village for recovery, when their accomplices attacked the police, and both accused were killed on the spot in firing by their accomplices.The police officials further said that taking advantage of the darkness, the unidentified accused fled. The dead robbers include Asad and Safiullah. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy. An operation has been launched to arrest the accomplices of the accused. Meanwhile, thieves took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs 22.4 million from the house of a Saudi Arabia-returned citizen at Manawa on Saturday. According to the police, Atiqur Rehman had returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago. He had gone to Sialkot with his family for a feast at the house of his relatives. The thieves entered the house and broke the locks of the cupboards and took away 50-tola gold ornaments, watches, valuable mobile phones and other valuables from the house. The police have registered a case.

Meeting reviews progress in cases involving crimes against women, children

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday to review the progress on cases related to crimes involving women, children and financial matters. The DIG (Investigation) briefed the meeting about the progress in apprehending proclaimed offenders involved in financial crimes. Addressing the participants, the CCPO emphasized ensuring prompt action against fake medico-legal certificates, adding that cases of financial crimes be resolved within the stipulated timeframe. Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered to expedite the arrest of POs involved in crimes against women and children, and stressed the timely resolution of related cases. He asked the officers to work as a team and clear cases backlog on a daily basis. delivering justice to the victims was a duty of the police, he stressed. DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, divisional SPs (Investigation) and In-Charges of Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Unit attended the meeting.