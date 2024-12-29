Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UK economy stagnant in third quarter in fresh setback

NEWS WIRE
December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

London   -   Britain’s economy was stagnant in the third quarter, according to revised official data, dealing a fresh blow to the Labour government. Gross domestic product showed zero growth in the July-September period, revised down from an initial estimate of 0.1 percent growth, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. The data covers the period of the Labour government’s first few months in office in the lead up to its highly-anticipated maiden budget at the end of October. “The challenge we face to fix our economy and properly fund our public finances after 15 years of neglect is huge,” said finance minister Rachel Reeves in response to Monday’s figures. “But this is only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people,” she added. The revised figure lags further behind economic forecasts of 0.2-percent growth, with analysts partly attributing the slowdown to uncertainty ahead of the budget that included business tax rises and plans for higher state borrowing. The ONS also revised down its second quarter growth reading to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent. The data suggests that “the economy ground to a halt in the second half of the year due to a combination of the lingering drag from higher interest rates, weaker overseas demand and some concerns over the policies in the budget,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at research group Capital Economics.

ECP warns lawmakers to avoid submitting false details

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024