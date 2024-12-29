Vlogging Rules the Screen

The popularity of family vlogging has surged, particularly in Pakistan, where creators can easily garner millions of views and followers. Drama and superficiality are the lifeblood of these vlogs, often showcasing personal lives with sensational titles such as “Areeb Ne Smoking Start Kar Di” and “Aroob Ke Baal Purple Kar Diye.” However, these vlogs offer little to no substance, promoting materialism and idleness while distracting viewers from more meaningful pursuits.

In Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari highlights society’s addiction to instant gratification. This phenomenon is especially evident in Pakistan, where vlog watching has become an increasingly widespread habit, described as “five times more addictive than cigarettes or alcohol.” Algorithms exacerbate this trend by trapping viewers in a relentless cycle of superficial consumption.

Despite their massive fan bases, many family vloggers fail to produce quality content, raising the question: “What message are they trying to convey?” In contrast, creators like German-Pakistani travel vlogger Abrar Hassan deliver inspirational and educational material. Abrar’s channel, Wild Lens by Abrar, which documents his travels as a biker, has 1.83 million subscribers—a stark contrast to family vloggers whose irrelevant content attracts far larger audiences.

This disparity underscores a troubling cultural preference for shallow entertainment over meaningful narratives. While family vloggers promote escapism and glorify materialism, genuinely talented creators struggle for recognition. At a time when Pakistan is grappling with significant challenges, it is imperative to prioritise substance over spectacle. The growing consumption of frivolous content highlights an urgent need for societal introspection and a shift towards valuing powerful and impactful storytelling.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.