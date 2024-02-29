Thursday, February 29, 2024
2 men shot dead in Pindi over old enmity

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 29, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Two men were shot dead alleged­ly by unknown assailants in limits of Police Station (PS) Race Course here on Wednesday, informed sources. Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post­mortem where the de­ceased have been iden­tified as Bilal Khan and Tanvir Khan, they said. 

Police said the reason behind the double murder is said to be old enmity. A case has been registered against the unknown kill­ers by the officials of PS Race Course while further investigation was on, ac­cording to a police spokes­man. A senior police of­ficer told media that two men were travelling on bike when unknown gun­men appeared from some­where and opened indis­criminate firing on them. 

Resultantly, Bilal and Tanvir suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, he said. “It was suggested during ini­tial investigation that the incident of double mur­der took place over old en­mity,” said SP Potohar Di­vision Nasir Nawaz. He said that those involved in the henious crime would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, Murree po­lice have launched inves­tigation into case of a man who went missing myste­riously from his vehicle found parked near a pri­vate hotel in Misyari. Po­lice also found three mo­bile phones and cash from the abandoned vehicle be­sides filing a case against unknown killers.

