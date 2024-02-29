2 men shot dead in Pindi over old enmity

RAWALPINDI - Two men were shot dead allegedly by unknown assailants in limits of Police Station (PS) Race Course here on Wednesday, informed sources. Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem where the deceased have been identified as Bilal Khan and Tanvir Khan, they said.
Police said the reason behind the double murder is said to be old enmity. A case has been registered against the unknown killers by the officials of PS Race Course while further investigation was on, according to a police spokesman. A senior police officer told media that two men were travelling on bike when unknown gunmen appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on them.
Resultantly, Bilal and Tanvir suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, he said. “It was suggested during initial investigation that the incident of double murder took place over old enmity,” said SP Potohar Division Nasir Nawaz. He said that those involved in the henious crime would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, Murree police have launched investigation into case of a man who went missing mysteriously from his vehicle found parked near a private hotel in Misyari. Police also found three mobile phones and cash from the abandoned vehicle besides filing a case against unknown killers.