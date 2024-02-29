21 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Sindh

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint action destroyed 21 acres of poppy cultivation in the village Bajak near the hilly northern districts of Sindh bordering Balochistan. According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the poppy crop was destroyed in Bajak village in the limits of Ghaibi Dero police station. The crop was destroyed, while the raids were being conducted for the arrest of the accused. The Rangers spokesperson further said, the poppy cultivation at 74 acres of land has been destroyed in various actions from February 24.