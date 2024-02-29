Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

21 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Sindh

Agencies
February 29, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint action destroyed 21 acres of poppy cultivation in the village Bajak near the hilly northern districts of Sindh bordering Balochistan. According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the poppy crop was destroyed in Bajak village in the limits of Ghaibi Dero police station. The crop was destroyed, while the raids were being conducted for the arrest of the accused. The Rangers spokesperson further said, the poppy cultivation at 74 acres of land has been destroyed in various actions from February 24.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024